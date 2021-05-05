There have been experiments done, and the discovery made, that attractive people get attention more quickly and to greater extent than plain people. If Brad Pitt and I were to walk into a store at the same time, he would get noticed and paid attention to more quickly than I.
Even further, desirable attributes would be attributed to him — such as honesty, kindness, generosity and so forth — based on his looks. Have you ever seen a plain person in the media?
Tall, handsome men get treated more favorably, too. So my question is: If we make decisions of this profundity on such superficial information, how is it ever going to be equal?
JACK COEY
Keene
