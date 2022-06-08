We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I have noticed that the recent editions of The Sentinel show an absence of any editorial or letters to the editor regarding the horrific tragedy at the Texas school where children and adults were brutally and unjustifiably murdered. While there have been straight news articles published about the tragedy, that appears to be the extent of the coverage.
This horrific event has commanded the attention of the media all over the country and overseas. The obvious omission of comment by the editorial board is puzzling. It seems that even a brief expression of sympathy for the victims and their families in an editorial was omitted, let alone any opinion pieces concerning the issue of gun control.
While the key personnel of the newspaper have the right and responsibility to determine what is important to fill its pages and focus on what they determine is pertinent to the lives of its readers, there is more to that responsibility. Some written show of sympathy at the editorial level to the families of those killed would have been most appropriate as a sign of respect — a value still cherished by many people in this country — in my humble opinion.
Furthermore, the absence of letters to the editor is also questionable. Aren’t the readers submitting a variety of comments on such a timely topic? Can we possibly believe that it couldn’t happen here or that emotions ranging from sadness to outrage will disappear if we don’t address it? It won’t disappear if we don’t confront this.
This is the right time for responsible reporting and commentary to contribute to the marketplace of ideas. I am dismayed as well as disappointed with The Sentinel’s position so far and hope that you and your staff will reevaluate it and contribute to the conversation now about the serious issue of gun violence that unfortunately has afflicted this country. We must have hope and be willing to work together to change this situation.
