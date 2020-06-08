I am a food service worker (aka, an essential worker). I have been proud and honored to work hard throughout the pandemic to help provide food to my community as I have for over 40 years.
That’s right, I am 64. So when delivery people come to my otherwise extremely safe and careful workplace not wearing masks, I feel personally endangered and also worried for my coworkers.
This morning before work, I shopped at Market Basket in Swanzey during their early morning senior hours. Shout out to them; they have done an amazing job making shoppers feel safe and happy! However, what about the safety of their workers? I felt pretty upset on behalf of the two people checking out the person ahead of me, who was not wearing a mask. And should an unmasked person be allowed in during senior hours? Of course, by New Hampshire law, there’s no stopping someone.
I am not sure why Gov. Sununu would give lip service to honoring the folks who have been serving day in and day out and not open his mouth to require face masks for all adults going out in public in New Hampshire. Since it defies reason, I can only assume he is once again taking his cues from President Trump. With luck, I’ll be around to vote against both of them in November.
BARBARA MICHELSON
87 Log Cabin Road
Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.