Let’s play make believe, shall we? You can go to a party with the following guest list: Steve Bannon. Steve Miller, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rush Limbaugh, Steve Hawley, Rudy Giuliani, Bill Clinton and Jeff Epstein; or go to a party with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Barack Obama, Harry Truman and Martin Luther King.
I don’t know about you, but I would have more fun with the latter group.
JACK COEY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.