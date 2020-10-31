Concerning the recent vandalism and theft spree of campaign signs, which happens every election period: Vandalism and theft are, of course, crimes, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted. However, the perpetrators may, in fact, be performing a community service.
Political signs are an annual blight, basically nothing more than legalized littering. Some intersections are so cluttered with them it can be hard for a driver to see oncoming vehicles. Then there is the issue of removing the signs after the election. So many are just left to rot or be removed by town or state crews.
These signs are also virtually worthless in swaying any voter’s opinion. I doubt anyone has ever driven by a house and said to themselves, “My, that’s a pretty house, and they support Candidate So and So. I think I will also.”
My solution to the problem would be eliminating the posting of political signs period. No more eyesores, no more litter, and no more theft and vandalism. Yet democracy will still function just fine without them. in the 21st century, these signs are an unnecessary, unwanted anachronism.
JAMES GRIFFIN
195 Key Road, No. 18
Keene
