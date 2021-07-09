A conversation:
Hey, Steve we was reading in the paper a while back, you said something kind of strange!
Like what guys?
That you were proud to be a “country hick,” now that needs some explaining!
OK, fellas I’ll try! I was born and raised right here in Keene just like you, Jethro, Chester and Amos. I grew up in the ’50s when Keene was still quite rural. My dad was a country veterinarian and had a large animal practice, mostly cows. He attended to many of the sick animals on some of the area farms back then.
Like what farms, Steve?
Oh, the Chase, Knight, McKenzie, Bardwell, Tenney and a lot of others!
Oh, ya we remember ’em!
When I was 5, 6, maybe 7/8/9 folks from down below, big city types, called some of us here in rural Keene, hicks, hayseeds, bumpkins, woodchucks, farmas and the like. As a little kid I didn’t know why these people called us these names. I only knew it was bad and that we were somehow different, less than them.
Wow, that must have stung ya; it certainly did us!
Ya, it did! I even once met a young woman from the Midwest, I think it was Missouri, that said this to me, “Hey, I know where you’re from by the way you talk, you’re from cowhampshire!” So, when Mr. McGauley called our state “backwater,” that we are “naive” here not as worldly as him, and that when you come into Cheshire County you might hear “banjos” it kind of brought me back to those times.
Ya, now we understand!
I guess as a little kid it was my first taste of what they’d term today as “divisiveness”! But I get it guys, ya see Mr. McGauley is one of them guys who enjoy put downs, name calling, insults, trashing others. Of course, he thinks it’s funny/cute! It’s a badge of honor for some of them. It’s a feel-good thang! You’d think that it would be disrespectful to put down your adopted state, but being respectful is not in some fellas’ lexicon!
Big word there Steve, watch out ha-ha!
Ya, ironically, the state he comes from is about as backward and ignorant as it gets!
Weird that some would find enjoyment out of that!
Yup guys, so I’m proud of our little state and its importance in American history, proud of its people and damn proud I came from “Hicksville”!
Ya, us too!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
