I hope this letter will be seen by the despicable person who stole two beautiful mums from my parents’ gravesite at the Mountain View Cemetery in Keene. I ask that you do not take the replacements.
This letter is a heads-up to the family, friends and neighbors of that person. If you see the mums that have the name “Davis” printed on the pots, please realize they have been stolen and take the appropriate action.
It is important to me to have beautiful flowers placed at my parents’ gravesite. It is not important to me to purchase flowers for a thief!
NORMA WYMAN
Spofford
