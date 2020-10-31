Donald Trump stated if he were to lose, he may decide to leave the United States of America. I was not able to catch his reason, if he gave one, but can assume, he would refuse to live in a country while Biden/Harris ruled over him.
Voters have made a similar statement but in reverse, saying if Trump were to win, they would move out of this country, as they couldn’t take another four years under his presidency.
It will be interesting to see the outcome as to who packs their bags and flies away ... any bets?
SALLY WOOD
Court Street, Keene
