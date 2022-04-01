A couple of weeks ago, I set about to write a letter to amplify that of another distressed gentleman from Marlboro titled “I can’t support this party any longer” (Edward Goodrich, March 11).
In it, he masterfully articulates a sad litany of hypocrisies that have corrupted the “Party of Lincoln” beyond recognition. He ends with a quote from Mitt Romney about the GOP: “Morons, I have morons on my team.”
If there is any doubt about that statement, one needs only to watch the confirmation hearings for a new Supreme Court nominee. Judge Jackson underwent a relentless inquisition by Sens. Cruz, Graham and Hawley that was callous and boorish, to say the least. Add to that, their minority leader declaring that he “entered the hearing with an open mind ...” He could not, and would not, vote for confirmation. The same “leader” who confirmed the election was legitimate and castigated the defeated president for Jan. 6, but voted not to impeach him — twice.
Of course, they readily ignore the fact that the wife of a sitting justice — who himself was seated under a cloud — is a very vocal right-wing activist still seeking to overthrow the election and impede future voting.
It is indeed cause to question the intelligence and integrity of anyone that supports this kind of leadership, starting from the top down. They deserve a one-way ticket to Russia — that’s where they belong. They act more like oligarchs than elected representatives in a democracy.
