When a people in any country find that they can vote themselves in all types of benefits without paying for them, there comes a time when they will find that they no longer own the country of their birth. This has happened to Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela in recent decades, to where each country has gone bankrupt and all the wealth of that country has become owned by a handful of banks, or their money has inflated to where it is worthless. Brazil declared bankruptcy in 1991 and all the wealth, with the exception of $500 per person, was confiscated to pay off the debt.
Our country still has great wealth, in our natural resources. The government owns 27.1 percent of the land and claims mineral rights up to 200 miles off our coastal shores. The fossil fuel reserves owned by the federal government are said to be in the vicinity of $150 trillion.
So we have tremendous wealth in our natural resources that would still cover the national debt if we had to use them and got a fair price for them. In the 1990s, the large banks were sometimes able to pick up mid-sized banks for pennies on the dollar. The same thing will happen with our natural resources so that when we are desperate, we get very little for them.
Everybody ignores our debt, but we can’t go on doing so forever. We are approaching a tipping point and are like children thinking we can spend all our country’s inheritance and still have something.
Our debt is projected to grow to $49.9 trillion in federal debt and $207.2 trillion in unfunded liabilities by 2025. That would be over $2.5 million dollars of debt per family, with our long-term liabilities included.
BRAD LANE
Swanzey
