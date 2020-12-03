“You’re not paying attention.”
I chuckled reading that. It was someone’s curt dismissal on Facebook of those supporting the pandemic skepticism of Canadian pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson. The irony came from feeling an unexpected sympathy: As a fellow skeptic, I have said the very same to others.
We live in an age of almost casual social excommunication. Emboldened by the quasi-anonymity of social media and the tribal safety of identitarianism, it’s easy to make unqualified pronouncements like “those people are wrong/bad/fascists/communists/conspiracy theorists (etc.)!” Concerningly, name-calling, dismissal and even unmitigated hatred have come to characterize much of our current social climate. It may be difficult to recognize how our absolutist mindset can prevent us from seeing new information simply because it comes from “those people.”
Aren’t you the least bit curious why Dr. Hodkinson would risk his medical reputation to challenge the pandemic orthodoxy? Or why someone like Dr. Peter Breggin, who helped end the practice of lobotomy, would risk claiming “[there is] no scientific basis to the ever-changing pronouncements … that have driven this nation into a state of fearful lockdown.” Or why Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former chief science officer of Pfizer, would dare say the pandemic is based on false-positive PCR tests?
I could quote hundreds of others who, prior to the pandemic, were considered reputable experts but are now being censored and disparaged. Do you really think they are speaking up just for kicks? Believe me, there is no upside other than the hope that we can make a difference.
We’d like to say to those who are discounting the skeptics: We are your family members, your neighbors, your friends. We sincerely want you to be safe, happy and well. We are paying extraordinarily close attention, and we are seeing something that you are not. Our understanding is not based on a single study or article, but on thousands of hours of investigation into the data and the divergent views of uncounted doctors and scientists. We can tell you what we are learning, if you’re willing to listen. We do not ask for blind belief, just curiosity, openness, and willingness to engage.
Our society is not going to evolve through censorship and shutting out inconvenient truths. This is not the easy path — welcome to America in 2020. To quote Rumi: “Out beyond notions of right and wrong, there is a field — I’ll meet you there.”
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
10 Foster St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.