Refusing to allow money for states and municipalities in the proposed stimulus bill by Mitch McConnell takes away needed money from funds to support our first responders, including our police departments. This means money for training and added support personnel will not be available in many areas.
Many localities are struggling now to provide basic needed services because of loss of tax revenues. The addition of these funds could be a matter of life and death and should be demanded by all.
MAUREEN ROBINSON
11 Tamarack Circle
Winchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.