There’s probably no one in this country who isn’t aware of what a mess our medical system is right now and how desperately we need government and the private sector to work together toward change. It’s my hope that this issue isn’t lost among the political craziness, since medical care impacts every person in this country.
Here’s a recent example of the mess. My 94-year-old mom, who has severe hearing loss & vascular dementia, was treated at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene to remove ear wax. The medical staff was great with her, one couldn’t be more pleased with the compassionate care they provided to resolve the problem.
The only problem came when we received the bill for ... wait for it ... $715. Ear wax removal?? $715? Her insurance paid $30.57, the managed care “adjustment” was $478.63. Her portion was $205.80.
There is not an explanation that anyone can give me to justify $715 for removal of ear wax. Even having to pay $205 while already paying for insurance on a fixed income is tough.
It’s shameful. And this is only one of those day-to-day examples, rather than one of the many horror stories some people are living who have outrageous medical bills and lack of coverage.
Is anyone in Washington listening? Does anyone there think this is important enough to put some of the nonsense aside and really help all of us with this urgent issue? If so, when will you stop talking about it and actually help us?
CHRISTINE PARSONS
281 Juniper Hill Road
Stoddard
