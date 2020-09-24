Opinions aside, the facts don’t lie.
New Hampshire COVID statistics as of Sept. 7:
Population: 1,359,000
Cases: 7,447 total; 0.55 percent per capita
Recovered: 7,014 in recovery
Deaths: 433 total; 0.032 percent per capita
Why are we in a state of emergency?
Why did we ever shut down our entire economy, destroy businesses (and therefore households, and families, and lives), create fear and suspicion between people, and why are we sending our children back to school in masks and with orders to stay away from each other?
We have believed a lie, or maybe a lot of lies, and because of our naivete and in some cases laziness and in some cases stupidity, we alone are responsible for the devastation to ourselves and to our neighbors across the board and on so many levels. To name just a few:
Our enjoyment of and right to free assembly;
Our enjoyment of breathing freely and the right to breathe fresh air;
Our enjoyment of conducting and the right to conduct business as appropriate;
Our enjoyment of and right to education in a setting that reflects normal human interaction;
Our enjoyment of and right to travel, congregate, socialize and engage with one another;
Our enjoyment of and right to medical care without unnecessary testing, teleconferencing mandates, and including the crucial importance of having at our sides the presence of our loved ones and health care advocates.
Instead of the constant barrage of COVID statistics in the mainstream media, what if, instead, they ran jobless rates, business-closure rates, suicide rates, mental-health rates, drug- and alcohol-abuse rates, domestic-violence rates, poverty rates, hunger rates, the effects of isolation and fear and panic in the general population?
At this point, all I can say is that our current state of affairs reflects great cunning on those behind it and the mind-boggling degree of naivete on those of us going for it.
Take off the mask!
Breathe freely!
Go to church and sing praises to God without that mocking masking muffler on your face!
Let the children run and play and spit on each other and laugh and cry freely.
Doesn’t look like anything that might even begin to resemble a pandemic to me.
Am I missing something here?
REBECCA MONTRONE
75 Winter St.
Keene
