I’m responding to two letters posted on Aug. 23, one asking writers to “back up claims with proof,” the other “baffled by the logic of antivaxxers.”
First, regarding requests for proof: It’s a great idea and I’ve often included links in my postings. However, the same could be asked of establishment claims: Where’s the proof? Umm … none is typically offered. Most people rest entirely on the authoritarian fallacy, i.e., because the CDC or WHO or Fauci or some newspaper said so.
Parroting propaganda is not proof of any kind. Yet when proof of a heterodox position is offered, it typically goes nowhere, even if offered in triplicate.
Most people aren’t willing to accept another’s truth claim, and that’s precisely as it should be. It’s not my job to convince you. In the end, each person must investigate for themselves beyond the received narratives. Yet how many do this? And how many instead remain stubbornly inside their confirmation bias bubbles, immune to anything that contradicts what they “absolutely know to be true”?
And now to the primary question: How can one prove vaccines are dangerous? I ask you: How can you prove they are not? Have you looked into the databases? Read reports of the vaccine injured? Listened to doctors and nurses who are actually treating them? I’m guessing most have not, and sadly this information is not admitted by the health authorities or mainstream media.
To deepen your knowledge, you’re going to have to get your hands dirty. First, go to www.OpenVAERS.com/covid-data and start researching the death reports. If the vaccines had no relationship to these deaths, one would expect no pattern to emerge; yet a close investigation shows that 13 percent of deaths occur within 24 hours of vaccination, 19 percent occur within 48 hours, and 33 percent occur when symptoms began within 48 hours.
Then you might want to ask how over 17,000 people became permanently disabled after vaccination. You might want to ask how unusual effects like myocarditis, blood clotting, and Guillain–Barré syndrome could assail so many. Then consider the Harvard study that found less than 1 percent of vaccine injuries ever make it into the VAERS system: https://bit.ly/3cWoXYT.
Still think everyone should want the jab? Visit www.c19vaxreactions.com. Don’t just skim — spend a few hours there. Please. Then come back and share what you’ve learned.
And appreciate that these data points represent only a small fraction of what we’ve learned.
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.