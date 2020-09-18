Earlier this month, Rep. James Spillane, a Republican representing Rockingham District 2, posted on his Facebook page what he considered a “Public Service Announcement.”
It read, and I quote: “Public Service Announcement: If you see a BLM sign on a lawn it’s the same as having the porch light on for Halloween. You’re free to loot and burn that house.”
To date, I have not heard a single Republican step forward and condemn these words or this anti-First Amendment sentiment.
House Minority Leader, Richard Hinch, who should have been immediately forthcoming with a reaction, has been silent. As of this writing, Gov. Sununu has had no comment.
I am left believing that silence is agreement.
CHRIS BALCH
531 Lyndeborough Center Road
Wilton
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Hillsborough District 38 in the N.H. House.)
