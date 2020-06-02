“It’s all bad news lately.”
“Hmmm?”
“Over 100,000 dead. How come there’s never any good news on? Isn’t there any thing else?”
“Well, there’s the black jogger shot dead by some rednecks in Georgia.”
“Why’s that good?”
“It’s not, but we don’t live in Georgia right?”
“This is so depressing; isn’t there anything else?”
“A dam failure in Michigan flooded lots of homes with 9 feet of water.”
“That’s good news?”
“No guess not”
“Anything good?”
“Plane crash in Pakistan?”
“No!”
“Cyclone in Bangladesh?”
“No!”
“Well it could have been a hurricane!”
“They’re the same thing!!”
“Tell me, is there nothing positive?”
“The Death Star exploded”
“That’s Star Wars!”
“Harry Potter vanquished Voldamort.”
“You know that’s pretend right?”
“Frodo Baggins destroyed the ring of power and took Sauron with it!”
“Now you’re just being stupid.”
“Maybe enough people will see the incompetence of the folks at the top and remove them?”
“We can only hope.”
“I’m off to bed. Groceries won’t deliver themselves.”
“Could you put on Lifetime? There’s a show called ‘Killer Babysitter’ on?”
“OK, I’m sure shows about murders will cheer you up.”
