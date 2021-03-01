Having had the privilege of working with the International Planned Parenthood Federation and as a director with Planned Parenthood of New York City, I would like to share two things:
The recent spate of “reproductive health” bills are all designed to ensure the decision to have an abortion is not left in the hands of the woman and her physician, but rather in the hands of government legislators. History should have taught us this is a poor substitute. It almost always ensures that pregnancies would not always result in a wanted child. And our children should be wanted.
Experience has taught us that anti-abortion legislation drives women to back alley practitioners with resulting vast increases in maternal morbidity and mortality.
For decades it has been established that maternal morbidity and mortality for women undergoing a first trimester abortion is lower than for women carrying to term.
It is astonishing that for the past 50 years there has been significant attention to responsible parenthood but there is perhaps no mention in these pieces of legislation of responsible parenthood.
There is certainly no mention of responsible paternity and the possible role of vasectomy as an element of responsible paternity.
How could that possibly be?
Perhaps those drafting the proposed legislation should find another line of work.
Sincerely,
WINSTON SIMS
Harrisville
