I thought, “It’s time I pay for my Keene Sentinel subscription,” because as COVID surges in Cheshire County and New Hampshire, I really need to find out what’s going on.
I went to SentinelSource.com, thinking to pony up. But first I read the headlines. No mention of COVID at all!
Pretending a crisis isn’t there isn’t responsible; it is just pulling the wool over our eyes. We have tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks, and we need to have all the information in front of us. Please.
MARIE DUGGAN
Keene
