Remember Benghazi!!?
Remember “hair-on-fire politicians” demanding of the secretary of state why four lives were lost and what she could have done differently based on available intelligence?
Where are those hair-on-fire politicians now? Why aren’t they demanding answers to the following:
If Joe Biden could write an op-ed in January that a pandemic was coming, why did it take until March for the administration to recognize that fact? How many lives could have been saved if the administration had acted on available intelligence?
On Jan. 22, the administration first said they had the virus “totally under control.” There were many similar statements made after Jan. 22. It appears that the administration emulated China and failed to isolate and control the virus. Why?
What made the administration so sure they could isolate COVID-19 to one state, based on the fact it was spreading in Europe and Asia?
If the best way to catch a cold is to send your child to school and when they come home, they will give it to you, why is it not the same for COVID-19?
What is being done to Russia to punish them for placing a bounty on the heads of U.S. service men and women?
Those hair-on-fire politicians will show up when President Biden issues his first executive order. I would also bet they will have that copy of the Constitution that they constantly referenced during the Benghazi hearings, as well as during Obama administration years, but appear to have been misplaced during the last three-plus years.
PETER POWERS
6 Duffy St.
North Walpole
