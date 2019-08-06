“All it takes for evil to persist is for good men to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke.
The evils of racism, cruelty and misogyny, run rampant in America from the occupant of the White House, through 35-45 percent of the population, and rage internationally as well.
Analyzing how this happened, wishing it hadn’t happened, hoping it will stop happening, strategizing that next year’s election might stop it — not helpful.
Exclaiming, “Trump, Lindsey, name-your-choice, has hit a new low with these words, this tweet, this behavior,” is a waste of time. Governing is not a limbo contest.
Every addict comes to a “bottom” before making a life-saving change. Some “bottoms” include a car, job, family. Other “bottoms” include months in a hospital, organ transplants, no job, no family, no home, no money. Some addicts die.
If a racist, power-hungry, autocratic, megalomaniacal, misogynistic, dictator-loving occupant of the White House, flanked by all but four members of the Republican Party in Congress and dozens of departmental sycophants, isn’t low enough, what is? Where is the “bottom” of this presidency?
Have a look. How about a closed Internet, like in China? How about Russian-style legal representation? Or roving bands of uniformed “government officials” spot-checking for ID? Maybe no health care for women — they are interchangeable and replaceable.
Some things might be dispensed with: voting; more than one party; presidential term limits; required search warrants; free speech; emergency rooms; 401k plans; independent courts and military.
Certain things might be added: surveillance of all who are not white males; facial recognition technology becoming the final arbiter of who was where when; forced labor/re-education camps for scientists and the educated, as happened with Cambodia’s Pol Pot and China’s Cultural Revolution; kidnappings of dissidents; night-time round-ups and shootings; more death and dismemberment inside embassies.
We don’t wake up one morning with all this in place. It occurs one disgusting, numbing, uncontested event at a time; each step makes climbing back to “before” harder. Trump has Barr, all agencies, the Senate, and the Republican White Nationalist Re-election Committee in his pocket.
Trump’s rally in Greenville, N.C., targeted hatred at the Muslim member of four female freshmen congresswomen of color. Will the vilified House, FBI, National Intelligence Service, scientists, courts, survive to Jan. 20, 2021?
What if Trump’s gang is reelected because of the Electoral College or another Florida fluke? Where will we be on Jan. 20, 2025?
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
