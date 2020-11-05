Six years ago, after 45 happy years in Keene, we decided to embark on what we referred to as an adventure: We moved to a delightful, small North Carolina town that met our requirements of having a nice golf course and being close to a major medical center. Despite the added advantages of mild winters and lower property taxes, we realized that Dorothy was correct when she concluded: “There’s no place like home.”
We sold our house in North Carolina and put our belongings in storage because we realized that finding a home in Keene could be a lengthy process due to its very tight housing market.
An unexpected situation we encountered was the fact that no primary care physician at Cheshire Medical Center was taking new patients. We don’t know what factors are involved with this state of affairs, and we’re confident that the available nurse practitioners will be capable health providers. But this shortage of PCPs begs the following questions: Why is this the case? Is this projected to be a permanent shortage? And should we be concerned?
JUNE DONEGAN
412 Chapman Road
Keene
