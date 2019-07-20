“I wouldn’t take the word of people detained about how they are being treated.” — Mike Pence July 12
So he said, as he all but choked on the stench of 384 men fenced in a space so small they couldn’t all lie down at once. For 40 days or more. No cots, mats, pillows, toothbrushes; only aluminum blankets. No sign of a toilet in the photos and water located outside the fence. The guards wearing masks. Pence couldn’t take 90 seconds of it. And they weren’t women and children with all the messiness of reproduction and diapers.
Remind you of anything? Auschwitz? The Cambodian Killing Fields? Stalin’s Gulag?
Hitler took photos of Jews in the camps, starving, in tattered clothing, clawing at the wire fencing, explaining they were “sub-human” because they lived that way; that they deserved this because they had taken all the jobs and money from “Good Aryan Germans.”
Remind you of recent statements? How about: “Immigrants are criminals, rapists and drug dealers; taking American jobs; go on welfare; ruin our cities,” “Separate them from their children; keep them in atrocious conditions; maybe they won’t come.”
Pence’s concern about the overwhelmed ICE and Border Patrol agents is evil and cruel as he stands there amid the human misery he and Trump have created. He is unworthy to call himself a Christian.
“We’re in uncharted territory with this administration”; “this is unprecedented”; “this is not how we run our great country”; these are idiotic statements. We’ve been under hostile takeover for 905 days — we no longer “might be” ruined, we are ruined.
We have our strong-man dictator. Trump owns the attorney general, the Justice Department, all “acting” department heads, ICE and CBP. He wants Dan Coats to resign as director of national intelligence, to replace him with someone who believes Muslims secretly run our government and must be exposed.
Trump’s best buddies were our enemies two years ago and our allies describe Trump’s administration as inept, chaotic and more. Trump denigrates the FBI and calls our press “the enemy of the people.” Khashoggi was killed for his reporting by MbS. How soon will that become America’s answer to unwanted revelations?
Trump is a self-confessed sexual predator (“Access Hollywood” tapes) with more than 15 outstanding accusations of rape. He has ties to a registered sex offender and is an unindicted co-conspirator in at least one felony with Michael Cohen.
Between 35 and 43 percent voters like this. Now what?
