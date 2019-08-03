So, what does $443,000 get taxpayers these days? Apparently for the city of Keene, with a Keene State College buy-in, it gets a set of granite-sided islands in the middle of Main Street. The granite sides are impressive: slab-sided impervious rock waiting to rip the side out of your low-profile tires or break an expensive alloy wheel.
Of course, the city had to design these miniature cliffs because the low-tarmac island solution from last year kept losing its aluminum forest of warning signs to the tender ministrations of various DWT (driving while texting) offenders. Now, with much-improved space (on the island, not the traffic lane) and much higher granite walls, the islands will probably only increase the number of destroyed cars.
The challenge, of course, comes from the fact the street wasn’t designed to have islands, so the left lane (filled with the-late to-work folks doing 45 mph) will have to squeeze right and the right lane (filled with DWTs and those who haven’t had their morning caffeine) will have to dodge the incoming left-laners and the granite-faced extension of the incoming side street. I thought I’d wait until construction signs come down and take my folding chair to watch the fun.
Why is Keene spending all this money to wreck cars? Because the average TWW (texting while walking) Keene State student can’t cross Main Street without being run over. So, the city — at the urging of the college — is shortening the distance during which the TWWs are exposed.
This is a good thing for students because a lot of them don’t use the five crosswalks in the quarter mile south of the Winchester Street traffic circle, even with all the signs and pretty painted lines. They just walk across the street wherever they happen to be.
My second-best idea is to get the Red Bull energy drink concession for the islands. Just me, my chair, a cooler of Red Bull and a credit-card reader, since students don’t actually carry cash. I promise to cheerfully wave at all the angry drivers, sort of Keene’s official greeter. By the time the students make it to Appian Way after passing over the islands, they’ll be bright, alert and over-caffeinated in time for class.
Maybe with the profits, I’ll be able to get a crosswalk on the lower part of Main Street. There are none in the quarter mile south of Harborside, despite the neighbors there who pay taxes wanting them.
BOB LYLE
Keene
