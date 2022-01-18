Well, another year ended, another property tax bill paid.
The good news was, until this year, every penny of my property tax bill was spent locally. The town, the county and our local public schools all got a slice of my hard-earned dollars.
Not any more. Now, thanks to those crazy Republicans who run our state, a portion of my property tax money is going to who-knows-what religious “institution” anywhere in the country, to teach children whatever they feel like teaching, ostensibly about “God.” Probably Adam and Eve make an appearance, and I suspect our children’s original and ongoing sinfulness is a major item of the pedagogy.
Make no mistake, I’m not against religion. How one approaches God (or doesn’t) is a very personal decision. I am, however, against sending my tax money to the priests and nuns at St. Joe’s, St. Mike’s or St. Bob’s (I’m not Catholic), to the school of His One Extremely Pentecostal Holiness (I’m not evangelical) or, for that matter, the Wicca Sisters of Eternal Bliss (I’m not of that persuasion either.)
I want my money going to local schools that have qualified, licensed educators who teach math, science, English and history. Who knows what kind of “teachers” are at these religious schools, since the N.H. Board of Education doesn’t license them or even ask them what (if any) their qualifications are.
And I certainly don’t want my tax dollars going to teach kids that God made the universe in six days, the Earth is 5,000 years old, and Adam and Eve rode dinosaurs to church every Sunday.
No, I want my money going to my local public school that accepts everyone, including those with learning disabilities, kids with autism, kids in wheelchairs and medically fragile children. Where I can go to a school board meeting and find things out. Not a private school that picks and chooses who gets in, and won’t let taxpayers examine the teachers or the curriculum or the reading list.
In fact, I wholeheartedly agree with the N.H. Constitution, Part 1, Article 6, written in 1784: “No person shall ever be compelled to pay towards the support of the schools of any sect or denomination.”
Maybe there is a Republican out there who would care to explain when our Constitution was changed, and why I am now being forced to pay for the schools of various “sects and denominations.”
No hurry, Republicans. I’ll wait for an answer. And wait …
