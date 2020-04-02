OK, people, what is this thing with toilet paper? Did someone tell you that no one is going to make any more?
Yes, a factory in China shut down temporarily because of the virus. They will open again. And we do have factories here, too, you know. And robots man it! They are not going to get sick.
Yes, this virus is bad. Yes, you have to be careful and take care of yourself and your family. But people, you don’t need enough toilet paper to last for a year. They will make more.
In this time you need to use a little logic. That toilet paper money would be better saved in case you do get sick and have to stay home for a while. You have no money for food or meds, but hey, you have toilet paper!
My daughter joked that the virus is a marketing strategy by the toilet paper companies. It’s not, but you are making it one.
The most important thing is wash your hands.
JILL WOOD
48 Richmond Road, Winchester
