Taxpayers of Swanzey:
The Swanzey Fire Department has decreased in the number of volunteers, to the lowest levels in recent history — now about 35 members, of which there are about nine EMTs and one paramedic to cover three stations, about 45 square miles and a population of about 7,144.
Last week, Swanzey purchased a used ambulance, never asking the taxpayers. It’s one thing to buy a vehicle; it’s an entirely different thing to pay for the daily operation, running, staffing, equipment, etc. … which is exactly why so many towns in New Hampshire, New England and nationwide have shuttered their ambulatory services.
We pay about $30,000 for a contract with Diluzio’s to cover Swanzey. Conversely, we have about nine people to run ours 24/7/365. The town intends to use Comstar of Rowley, Mass., as the third-party billing service. Comstar was told to expect about 700 EMS calls annually. However, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Swanzey only has about 560 EMS calls a year. of which about 75 percent are transports.
An ambulance service can only charge per “loaded” mile, meaning, patient on board. The unloaded miles are not billable. As such, the trip to the patient and from the hospital to the station is on taxpayers. Medicare-Medicaid trips are capped at 85 percent of allowable billing rate. Comstar charges between 5-8 percent for billing services. If the bill goes to collections, the fee is about 33 percent of whatever’s collected. Our fire department struggles (kindly put) to answer calls when the tone goes off now, for many reasons.
The questions: Wouldn’t it be better to offer space in East and West Swanzey to Diluzio to station staff and equipment, which Diluzio has agreed to many times over the years? To have our own ambulance in town will require a higher response time from one side of town to the other. Is this going to be unsuccessful and thus, require a second ambulance and then full-time crews? Does the town come to the taxpayers with a budget and a plan or do they just hire full-time staff and bury it in the general ledger?
We, as a town, authorized a full-time fire chief and now we have two full-timers, one we never authorized. Now, we have an ambulance and no documented plan to pay for it, other than it will be a positive revenue stream for Swanzey when it’s not for dozens of other towns.
BRYAN RODGERS
12 Rust Way
North Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.