There’s certainly misery in the world, more so with the pandemic. Watching the news, night after night, I wonder why it is so many people have to suffer for so long. Poverty, for sure. Lack of education, second. And what is obvious, bad leaders: Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, Assad and Bolsonaro, to name a few.
These men lack humility and are stuffed with self-aggrandizement and arrogance so much so they will allow their citizens to suffer in place of making their lives better. It is sad to watch a leader, who is only concerned with power, exploit his people and the people’s inability or unwillingness to change their governance.
Our capacity to communicate can offer hope here. Cell phones record events — just ask Derek Chauvin.
JACK COEY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.