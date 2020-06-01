As of May 14, over 21.5 million people have died of different causes around the world.
When I wrote a letter to the editor on May 9 on the importance of getting our people back to work, I had calculated that we were losing people at a rate of almost 30,000 people a day due to starvation, because we were not working. Today we are losing people at a rate of over 45,000 people a day in the third world, due to the lockdown of much of the economy of the world. (www.worldometer.com)
People in the third world simply can’t afford the food they need to live if they are not working. Here are the figures of the top 13 causes of death in the world so far this year:
13th: the flu, 178,369 — way down this year because many with the flu also have the coronavirus;
12th: the coronavirus, 297,552 — attacks the weak, seniors; 66 percent of deaths to those over 80;
11th: water-related, 308,567 — diseases caused by impure water;
10th: malaria, 359,417;
9th: suicides, 392,932;
8th: traffic fatalities, 494,632;
7th: HIV/AIDS, 615,979;
6th: alcohol, 916,457;
5th: smoking, 1,831,757 — pollutes and destroys the lungs;
4th: heart attacks, 2,568,000;
3rd: deaths of children, 2,785,196 — children under 5 in third-world countries;
2nd: cancer, 3,009,398;
1st: hunger, 4,098,054 — deaths from hunger have risen from 30,000 to 45,000 per day since my May 9 letter.
We have aggressively tackled the coronavirus. In doing this we have shut down many of the economies of the world and closed down jobs that many people in the third world need to buy their food. As a result, the death rate from hunger has gone up from 30,000 people a day to over 45,000 people as of May 14, and rising. This is a crisis that we can’t afford to let continue.
Many people in this country can’t afford their mortgages if they are not working. Also, all those social programs that we have come to take for granted will not be able to continue if we don’t have a working economy to fund them. Therefore we need to immediately find ways to put the workforce of the world back to work.
BRAD LANE
47 Blake Road
Swanzey
