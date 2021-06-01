Let’s see, we have sports. Boys sports and girls sports. Two different sports?
Is there a difference?? If not, it doesn’t make much sense to have both girls sports and boys sports.
One sport would do.
Maybe, just maybe, there is a difference. Wow! That says there’s a fundamental difference between the athletic abilities of girls and boys.
But if there’s a difference between girls and boys, and we’ve created two different sports, why would you then let one set compete with the other? The logic escapes me.
But maybe it has nothing to do with logic or reason. Could it be politics? Or just stupidity?
My dad always said boys don’t hit girls. And he said I should treat older people respectfully. Was my dad right? Are there really differences between different groups of people? Differences that require different rules?
Makes you wonder about the wiring of someone’s brain that can simultaneously define two different sports, girls sports and boys sports, and then conclude it doesn’t matter.
(Fred has six daughters, all of whom would “approve this message,” if asked.)
FRED WARD
Stoddard
