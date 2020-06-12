There have been many letters in this forum debating issues related to the coronavirus pandemic: the wearing of facial masks; the dangers of early business re-openings; and the culpability of various government officials.
However, I have not seen much discussion of the problem that weighs most heavily on my mind: the immense and unresolvable sadness due to loss of life, financial insecurity and other issues more difficult to measure.
I retired last December after 34 years at Cheshire Medical Center. By mid-March, the world was a different place. All of the events I had looked forward to attending and participating in were suddenly uncertain: Earth Day, Art in the Park, commemorations for Jonathan Daniels and Martin Luther King, Kristallnacht, the Hair Ball and other humane society functions.
I am not a “virtual” person. I want to be close to other people for the experiences that touch my heart and soul, but I don’t know if I will ever have that chance again.
Underneath it all, one question persists: How did this happen? We are one of the most technologically advanced nations on the face of the Earth, yet the best plan we have come up with to fight this virus is staying 6 feet from friends and neighbors and following directional arrows in the grocery store.
It just doesn’t make sense. Something much bigger and more nefarious is going on here. Some day we may know what it is, but for now I think we should follow the money.
JEAN SLEPIAN
1252 Route 123 North
Stoddard
