Over the last four decades, our debt has grown from hundreds of billions to hundreds of trillions of dollars. We have come to talk casually about debt. To give you an idea of what a trillion means, a billion is only 10 dollars spread among a hundred million families, a trillion is 10,000 dollars spread among a hundred million families
We used to talk about spending for new federal programs with figures in the billions of federal dollars. This current presidential election cycle our presidential candidates have talked and made promises for new programs that could cost us in the tens of trillions of dollars. If you take the wealth of all 615 billionaires we have in this country it would amount to less than 30 percent of the cost of just one of these programs.
At the same time the Constitution has every citizen of the United States pledged by our government for all the debt of the U.S. government. How would we citizens ever pay for this debt if called upon to do so? In case you think this is far-fetched, all but $500 was confiscated from the savings of Brazilians by their government in 1992 in order to pay its debt. They were promised that it would be paid back.
Some Democratic presidential candidates this election cycle have pledged to fund the Green New Deal, which would add $95 trillion to the debt. This is more than all the wealth of all the citizens of our country from the top 1 percent to the bottom 1 percent. At $95 trillion, the Green New deal has a price tag of $950,000 for every family in the United States.
We are in fantasy land when it comes to our debt and we are only able to continue adding new debt because we’re paying no interest on the new debt. We need to insist now that our elected officials act with greater fiscal responsibility or in the near future, we could wake up to discover that we no longer own our own country.
Sources: U.S. Debt Clock, Federal Reserve, Treasury, search “costing new Democrat Platforms.”
BRAD LANE
47 Blake Road
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.