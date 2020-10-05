“Bolton’s book is full of classified lies.”
“Woodward’s recordings are fake news.”
“Trump never said those awful things about our military.”
“His response to the pandemic is way better than any country on Earth.”
“He is no friend of Putin or the Russians.”
“His sister, the judge, who said he is a liar and a cheat, is a Marxist.”
“Everything is so unfair these days.”
“He really is ‘handpicked by God.’ ”
At one time, the GOP was made up of rational, fact-based people.
Now it appears to be a cult.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.