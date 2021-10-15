Last spring, 3,340 Granite Staters signed in opposing “Education Freedom Account” vouchers [EFAs] at a hearing with only 516 in support. So Republicans tabled the bill and hid it in the budget. The governor signed it.
Since then, the cost of vouchers has risen by 60 times. That is because legislative leaders had to pretend that only 28 students would enroll. They needed the cost to appear trivial, given the bill’s unpopularity. However, N.H. Americans For Prosperity sent postcards and campaigned door-to-door to encourage parents to apply. At last count, 2,300 families applied and, so far, 1,500 have been accepted. Total spending, then, will be $7 million to $10 million for the year. There is no spending cap, so next year the number will likely rise. How many of the 2,300 are parents just seeking taxpayer subsidies for tuition or expenses they would already have been paying personally? No one knows.
The state Constitution forbids tax dollars to be spent with religious institutions, so a middleman has been set up to distribute the money. That New Hampshire organization gets 10 percent off the top, most of which goes to a Florida subcontractor who actually manages the funds. After administrative costs, parents control an average $4,140 per student. This is enough for tuition to some church-subsidized religious schools but is a drop in the bucket toward private schooling.
If public schools lose students to EFAs, large districts could consolidate, but smaller ones in rural areas must either raise property taxes or close altogether. Jobs will disappear.
The bill permits voucher-receiving schools to exclude students by special needs, race or religion, with no minimum attendance, no pledge of allegiance, no required curriculum and no quantitative outcome testing. Taxpayers have no way to measure EFA’s effectiveness. In fact, N.H. DOE is promoting one Arizona company being investigated for fraud. The firm subcontracts local “guides” to find students and oversee them in their homes for a fraction of the voucher.
Every thriving nation in the world relies on a public school system to build its talent pool. Are we going to toss our third-in-the-nation system to the wind for vouchers that will cost Monadnock property taxpayers more, decrease the quality of education and harm our ability to attract workforce? Why is such an enormous change being forced upon us, without a public referendum?
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough
