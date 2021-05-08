If you’ve been reading food labels, you may have noticed that some baked goods have changed their recipes. Foods that used to contain partially hydrogenated seed oils (usually soybean or cottonseed) now list palm oil. You may be wondering how a saturated fat like palm oil is making its way back into the food supply. To understand the how and why, you need a little food science.
Both partially hydrogenated oils and saturated fats have something in common. They are semi-solid at room temperature. In other words, they have a higher melting point. This helps them to stay put in (and not leak out of) dough and baked products. It also allows them to tolerate higher temperatures without burning. This makes for faster frying with a less “greasy” final product.
The thing is: the process of creating partially hydrogenated oils also creates trans fats. Recent research has revealed that trans fats may play a more significant role in vascular distress than saturated fats.
So, should you be concerned about palm oil in your food?
From a nutritional standpoint, palm oil is probably a fine food choice. However, this perspective is controversial. Concerns have been raised about the destruction of rainforests for palm production. However, as with any agricultural product, a range of practices exists. In addition to the concern of where it’s grown, there’s also the question of who gets to use it, and for what. For instance, palm oil is also fabulous for biofuel production.
With respect to edible oils, the makers of some of your favorite foods will never willingly switch over to liquid oils. The final products would be inferior.
So … remember melting points (and smoke points) as you ponder this issue of oils and fats, which (from a chemistry perspective) are really all “lipids” on a spectrum of hydrogen saturation. I say, unless we are going to warmly welcome animal fats back into the food supply, we need to consider the relative merits of palm oil.
For more info on saturated vs. unsaturated fats and their role in mitochondrial anatomy and physiology, read this research article: Villalba, J. M., López-Domínguez, J. A., Chen, Y., Khraiwesh, H., González-Reyes, J. A., del Río, L. F., … Ramsey, J. J. (2015). The influence of dietary fat source on liver and skeletal muscle mitochondrial modifications and lifespan changes in calorie-restricted mice. Biogerontology, 16(5), 655–670. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10522-015-9572-1
