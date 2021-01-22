An open letter to the N.H. Department of Justice (Gordon J. MacDonald, Attorney General, 33 Capitol St., Concord, NH 03301):
By now it is common knowledge that the Republican Attorneys General Association, of which you are a member, aided and abetted an attempt at the violent overthrow of the United States government. RAGA members used your “Rule of Law Defense Fund,” to make robocalls that knowingly made false accusations and conspired in the premeditated insurrection of Jan. 6.
The RAGA calls said, “The march to save America is tomorrow in Washington D.C. at the ellipse in President’s Park between E St. and Constitution Avenue on the south side of the White House, with doors opening at 7:00 a.m. At 1:00 p.m. we will march to the Capitol building and call on congress to stop the steal. We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”
I’m sure you would dismiss any law enforcement officer who made false accusations or incited people to violence. For New Hampshire’s attorney general to deny the findings of other states’ (and the federal) justice departments, the judges and the Supreme Court justices who found no stolen elections in over 60 frivolous lawsuits, undermines the rule of law, and is unacceptable. We should be able to depend on a Justice Department that is fair and free of political bias.
Several prominent New Hampshire Republicans bought into the president’s failed committee investigating 2016 voter fraud, and some who have promoted the myth of stolen elections in this cycle are now denying knowledge or support of this attack on the legitimacy of our democracy. Many are also distancing themselves from the assault on the Capitol. Whatever role you have played, at least the citizens of the state deserve an explanation. We should be informed of who knew about the robocall, how the message was decided, which patriot groups and phone lists were called, what similar activities your Rule of Law Defense Fund has been involved in, and who funds these RAGA political activities.
The United States is in urgent need of honest explanations of what really happened to our democracy in this election cycle. Please be prompt in revealing the role the Republican attorneys general played.
Sincerely,
TIM BUTTERWORTH
Chesterfield
