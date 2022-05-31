We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
With recent events regarding, aggressive behavior in our teens, school shootings, along with district administrators and teachers leaving their positions, this is a call for community action. This is our responsibility, our job to soften our hearts, put differences aside, and help our youth.
Our teens across the nation are sending a message in a horrific way; this system isn’t working. I’m sure these kids had previous adverse behaviors at school and a long list of unmet needs, which led them to this atrocious decision to kill. We need to get rid of factory-era punishment and instead look at remedying the root causes of all adverse behavior to teach healthier, effective ways to handle emotions as well as hardship.
It’s up to us to make sure, all basic needs are being met at home. There are studies on how limited basic needs, like malnutrition can cause psychological distress.
It is time our community gets together to evolve and grow away from the old outdated systems everywhere, because they no longer function in this century. They no longer address or prevent today’s problems.
The answer to fixing the issues at school is Dr. Jane Bluestein’s WIN-WIN Classroon modality and other special works. (www.Janebluestein.com)
