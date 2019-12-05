The oath of office for president of the United States (and all other federal government oaths of office) is an oath taken to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This means that the powers of the office of president are found in the Constitution and those powers are to be directed toward national interests and national security. Only.
Over 2½ centuries, these powers have been codified into protocols, methods and chains of command that, for the most part, work effectively. Because of that we had become, until 2016, the most respected and most “super” power in the world.
Thirteen thousand lies (and counting); Russia-serving foreign policy; personal electoral interests; mob-boss behavior; and, oh yes, money, are hallmarks of this presidency and its coterie of sycophants who have reduced our image to one of untrustworthiness, double-dealing and meanness.
“All roads lead to Putin,” is a given now. These are facts; proven and all but written in stone. Disbelief or denial will not change them.
Latest problems and indignities: The USA has been “Dear John-ed” by Trump’s North Korean lover; he has no interest in further negotiations. A Purple Heart Vietnam vet, for speaking truth to power, is being protected on an Army base and a whistleblower is in fear for his/her life.
A too-large percentage of our population seems unable to grasp the difference between the office and its occupant.
For some reason, over 200 of our Republican senators and representatives support this state of affairs. Perhaps they are benefiting from this chaos in ways that we “average Americans” are not.
Is it campaign donations? Complimentary tweets? Mitch McConnell has been bought for a Russian oligarch’s aluminum factory in Tennessee and his wife’s family’s Chinese shipping connections. But what about the others?
How much will the “American people” tolerate of this political lunge toward authoritarianism, dictatorship and ownership of our country by not only the richest 1 percent, but by liars, cheats and avengers?
Will we come to our senses and remove this presidential cancer or vote him out of office? Or will we have to become as incensed, frightened and desperate as those in Hong Kong who are trying to retrieve broken promises?
Will I have to kiss my beloved America goodbye?
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
Commented
