President Trump deserves credit for injecting the idea that some news could actually be “fake news.”
His assertion has a ring of truth about it.
It did for me.
If one listens to mainstream media (which includes public radio and TV) for instance, one still hears that Oswald alone killed JFK; that two airplanes brought down three towers on 9/11; that airplane fuel can indeed melt steel, that the Taliban, Isis, Hamas and “terrorists” (lurking everywhere) are existential threats.
One is reminded of the necessity of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq; that one cannot negotiate with the Taliban or with Assad of Syria; that Palestinians, especially Gazans, are a threat to Israel; that the alliance with Israel is beneficial to the U.S.; that Russia’s influence in our election was a crime while completely omitting our own long history of interfering in other countries’ elections and politics.
Over 50 years ago, the CIA’s Allen Dulles established Operation Mockingbird to influence mainstream media and academia, the nation’s two major intellectual establishments. The CIA spends a third of its entire budget, estimated at nearly a billion a year, on sophisticated influence techniques.
Mockingbird has succeeded wonderfully from the Dulles’ point of view. We are now just where he, and more recently the neocons, wanted us to be — most powerful in the world and the U.S. controlled by dominant special interests, all generally supported the mainstream media and higher education.
A reprieve from this collective influence has been the internet. Leslie Stahl noted as much when on “60 Minutes” (Dec. 1), she lamented that 20 percent of former mainstream viewers now relied on the Internet for news.
Not to worry Ms. Stahl! Mockingbird is not dead. Far from it. Sharyl Atkisson, a former CBS reporter claims Mockingbird is now working to influence the Internet. But that is another story.
In the meantime, let us ask ourselves what news has the ring of truth about it, what news boosts a special interest and what topics and events the media avoids.
JAMES G. SMART
26 Iceland Circle
Keene
