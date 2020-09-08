While I applaud children doing chores around the house, I question wholeheartedly why anyone would allow children to be near power equipment, and totally unprotected at that, from the Sunjoe mower pictured on the front page of the Sentinel on Friday, Aug. 14, with children gleefully helping Mom?
While our state’s motto allows adults to Live Free or Die, that shouldn’t apply to children who have no idea power equipment can seriously maim or kill; and it’s doubtful the mother of the two children bothered to read the mower manual’s warning not to let children near such dangerous equipment.
I question the wisdom of The Sentinel’s portrayal of such obvious endangerment of children.
This may have just been a photo op and the mower wasn’t in operation, but what kind of message does this send to other children and parents alike?
RICH DELL’ERBA
15 Monadnock St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.