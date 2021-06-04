Many people, including experts along with parents, believe autism in children has been caused by childhood vaccines. What if this was untrue? What if there was another cause for the growing numbers of children being diagnosed with autism?
I was reading on this topic and studies have been done that put a different spin on the subject, and I quote (from thebump.com):
“The study’s authors identified molecular changes that take place when neural stem cells are exposed to high levels of propionic acid (PPA), an acid commonly found in processed foods. PPA is used to prevent mold from forming and increase the shelf life of packaged foods, such as processed cheese and bread. Scientists say high levels of PPA may also reduce the development of neurons in fetal brains.
“Dr. Saleh Naser, who specializes in gastroenterology research at the College of Medicine’s Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, began the study after reports showed that children with autism often suffer from gastric issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome. Naser then considered a possible link between the gut and the brain, and began examining how the gut bacteria differed between people with autism and those who don’t have the condition.”
What if processed foods end up being determined as the culprit causing autism? Would the FDA step in to ban all processed foods? (Processed foods also are responsible for obesity, heart conditions, cancers, diabetes and more.)
In my opinion, I feel the FDA would continue to allow the sale of these unhealthy processed foods, as it would keep food manufacturing companies open, supplying jobs for millions of people, and the medical profession and pharmaceutical companies making big bucks!
SALLY WOOD
Keene
(Editor’s Note: The vast majority of accepted science has shown no link between vaccines and autism.)
