Do masks really work? Let’s ask the CDC.
Can anyone guess how much wearing masks reduces the cases of COVID? I guessed at least 50 percent. But, according to the CDC, I was wrong. It’s much, much lower. Your chances of catching COVID go down by less than 2 percent if you wear a mask. This excerpt is directly from the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm?s — cid=mm7010e3 — x
During March 1–Dec. 31, 2020, state-issued mask mandates applied in 2,313 (73.6 percent) of the 3,142 U.S. counties. Mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease (p=0.02) in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 1–20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.1, 1.5, 1.7, and 1.8 percentage points 21–40, 41–60, 61–80 and 81–100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all). Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease (p=0.03) in daily COVID-19 death growth rates 1–20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6, and 1.9 percentage points 21–40, 41–60, 61–80, and 81–100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all).
So if masks reduce your chances of getting COVID-19 by less than 2 percent, why do we even have mask mandates? They are bad for small children developmentally, bad for athletes, bad for the environment and probably will prove to harm our lungs. Friendships are being lost over masks, families divided, strangers judged and now shoppers harassed in stores. Enough is enough.
GWYNNETH KELLEY
Surry
