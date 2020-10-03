Every four years the American people cast their votes for president of the United States. In 2016, King Donald received enough votes in key states to secure the electoral votes needed to assume the presidency.
As Nov. 3 nears, will the people cast their lot with a contemptuous, depraved, incompetent, dangerous and vindictive individual or side with one who is competent, has moral character and empathy, is a consensus builder, and has demonstrated his ability to lead this nation out of the nightmare created by King Donald?
I have two concerns. First, if King Donald is reelected, the nightmare will continue and only worsen. Our democracy is at stake.
My other concern is what this nation might face if King Donald is defeated. The groundwork has been done, the seeds have been sown. Will the extremists be called to action? I don’t believe King Donald has the ability to accept defeat.
Our nation has faced many crises, but the upcoming Nov. 3 election could cause a crisis this nation has never witnessed. Are we prepared?
I hope and pray for a peaceful outcome.
If we lose hope, we lose everything.
PAUL A. McGUIRK
570 Country Road
Walpole
