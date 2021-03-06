I am an independent moderate voter who for many years has closely examined the platforms of both major political parties and the positions of their candidates. There have been aspects of both parties with value and importance to me as a citizen and a voter.
But many of the Republican policies and actions over the past four years have become extreme and dangerous to the point of being indefensible. What is happening?
The recent attack on our U.S. Capital Building was not the first time we have faced an internal national crisis. What transpired leading up to Jan. 6 and the actions taken that day is one of the most disturbing.
Varying degrees of prejudice, racism, nativism, bigotry and violence toward those we don’t agree with have always been part of our national fabric. It wasn’t until the 20th century that the majority of laws were enacted that better protected our citizens against such attitudes and associated destructive behaviors.
That changed under the Trump administration. Beginning with the primaries and continuing after he left office, Trump’s actions and words encouraged and gave permission to the darker, hateful and harmful segments of our society to come back out into the open. And what did our elected Republican representatives and senators in Congress do?
A few stood fast and publicly opposed Trump’s behaviors and the behaviors of his most extreme followers, at a risk to their political careers and their personal safety. Most sat back quietly and did or said nothing, and become enablers. Too many drank the Trump Kool-Aid, backing his false conspiracy theories and lies, advocating throwing out the lawful votes of the American people in the 2020 presidential election.
After the horror of Jan. 6, we again saw the lack of personal and political courage by most Republicans by their votes against holding an impeachment trial of Trump and then later acquitting him when the trial was held. Have they become political cowards? Have they sold their integrity, honor and basic decency for the sake of political power and keeping themselves in office at all costs? What happened to their oath to the U.S. Constitution?
Most importantly, what has happened to the Republican Party? Only they can answer these questions — if they have the courage to do so honestly. I doubt most of them will.
BARRY CORRIVEAU
Marlow
