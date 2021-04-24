OK, so there’s been another mass shooting. Like, what a surprise! Boy, nobody saw that coming. And dumbly, we will take no steps to protect more lives that will be lost.
There are only three countries to give constitutional protection for firearms: the U.S., Mexico and Guatemala, and guess what?, they all have high levels of gun violence. What do all the countries that don’t have protection of arms know — that we can’t learn?
We have the highest rate of private ownership of guns of any country in the world, and it is not uncommon for a troubled individual to walk into a public space and kill people he doesn’t even know.
Based on our behavior, the right to wantonly kill has more value than the protection of life. It’s time to exchange frontier values for civilized values. It’s time for leadership, responsibility and courage to confront the problem.
JACK COEY
Keene
