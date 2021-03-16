I see that we are going to borrow another $1.9 trillion. Some people seem happy and excited to be getting a check for $1,400. I get that. But let’s do a little math.
With 328.2 million American citizens, that means that every man, woman and child in America is now assuming an additional $5,789 in debt. So, in return for receiving $1,400 now, we are saddling each of our children and grandchildren with $5,789 in debt. Isn’t that a little disturbing?
Our total federal debt is now over $28 trillion. Federal government deficits have been obscene and Republicans and Democrats are both to blame. When President Reagan was elected, the debt was less than $1 trillion. It grew to $2.9 trillion during his presidency, grew to $4.4 trillion with Bush Sr., grew to $5.8 trillion with Clinton, grew to $11.9 trillion with Bush Jr., grew to $20.2 trillion with Obama and grew to $27.1 trillion with Trump.
Wars and recessions are often the excuse for deficit spending but that clearly isn’t the whole story. Why did we allow the debt to grow by trillions over the past four years while we were at peace, with a robust economy?
Every family, municipality and state (except Vermont) in America must live within its means and balance its budget. It seems clear that we need a balanced budget amendment at the federal level and that if something is really worth having, that we should be willing to pay for it.
DAVID KOCHMAN
Swanzey
