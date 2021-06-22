All you hear is “feed the children,” most of whose families receive food stamps. How about “feed the seniors”?
Most live below the poverty level and can’t get food stamps because they don’t have enough expenses to qualify. You have got to be kidding.
Food prices are going up and the seniors’ income does not.
All through COVID-19 you never see anyone helping the seniors with food. The food kitchen does not give out healthy food: past-due food, bruised vegetables and fruits that the stores can no longer sell — would you want to eat that?
Seniors need help also. Has anyone said “feed the seniors’? No.
Yes, feed the children. How about the seniors? They could use some help, too!
They increase the food stamp benefits for families with children. Good for them. But don’t the seniors matter? How about the state give seniors one hundred dollars a month of food stamps, making it a little easier for seniors to eat better.
Maybe the governor can think about the seniors and put food on their tables.
What do you think about this idea? It’s time to help the seniors of this state.
MILDRED WESLEY
Keene
