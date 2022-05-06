What about babies' rights?, by Edward Merrell May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just finished reading lengthy write up on the leak at the Supreme Court.Discussion of women’s rights; virtually nothing about babies’ rights. I wonder if pro-choice advocates ever think if their mother exercised pro-choice where they would be?Six million babies since adoption of Roe v. Wade have died. God help us.EDWARD MERRELLJaffrey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeeneFireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashMoo-ving out: Stonewall Farm pauses dairy production, shifts focus to other education effortsNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in KeenePolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 23-29Coping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reelingZoning board approves variance to convert Keene Casino building into apartments Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.