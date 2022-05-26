We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The “Great Replacement Theory” touted by right-wing Republicans, neo-Nazis and white supremacists is a grand myth.
What really changes racial composition of societies over time is called evolution that is a natural process based on several factors rather than the deliberate plan of Democrats who could not have a possible motive for even trying something like that. This myth is perpetrated by those who fear, hate, and have racist motives.
On the other hand, at one point in our history, white people in power actually implemented replacement theory. For example, in the opening of the west, Native American children were wrenched from their parents and they had their long hair replaced by short hair, their Native dress replaced by clothing worn by white children, their innocence replaced by debauchery, and their Native language replaced by English. Ninety-five percent of Native American Indians were either killed outright or driven from their lands and replaced by white settlers.
The American west was not alone in these actions, and no conservative wants to talk about these replacement actions because that would be called “divisive concepts.” These Republicans and their ilk are also trying to replace authentic history with a whitewashed version of it, and they are trying to replace women’s control of their own bodies with government control.
These replacement actions are not limited to the U.S. In the Middle East and other places around the globe, authoritarians are implementing replacement theory through genocide and apartheid.
When one group blames another for what the blaming group has actually done or is doing, it is called “projection” in the field of psychology. It’s a defense mechanism that diverts attention away from the perpetrators and toward innocent parties so they can be villainized, thereby allowing the real perpetrators to continue to wage their war against minorities, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, women and children.
We must stand up to these haters and not allow them to assume political power that enables them to wreak further damage on society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.