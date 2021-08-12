Our obedience didn’t start with COVID-19.
We have been being primed for this obedient behavior for a very long time.
“The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America,” written in 1999 by Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, former senior policy advisor in the U.S. Department of Education, blew the whistle in the 1980s on government activities withheld from the public.
Her book (nearly 800 pages!) traces the history of education from the late 1800s to 1999. The author shares people’s names, companies, government organizations, national and international groups that have had their fingers in this deliberate process over the years.
Much of this book contains quotes from government documents detailing the real purposes of American education:
To use the schools to change America from a free, individual nation to a socialist, global “state,” just one of many socialist states which will be subservient to the United Nations Charter, not the United States Constitution
To brainwash our children, starting at birth, to reject individualism in favor of collectivism
To reject high academic standards in favor of OBE egalitarianism
To reject truth and absolutes in favor of tolerance, situational ethics and consensus
To reject American values in favor of internationalist values
To reject freedom to choose one’s career in favor of the totalitarian K–12 school-to-work/OBE process, aptly named “limited learning for lifelong labor,” coordinated through United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.
“Only when all children in public, private and home schools are robotized — and believe as one — will World Government be acceptable to citizens and able to be implemented without firing a shot. The attractive-sounding ‘choice’ proposals will enable the globalist elite to achieve their goal: the robotization (brainwashing) of all Americans in order to gain their acceptance of lifelong education and workforce training — part of the world management system to achieve a new global feudalism.”
So, while stifling the faces and free breathing and expression of life of and for our children, inoculating them with experimental pharmaceuticals (anyone remember thalidomide, DES?), let’s quiz them at 5 years old whether a girl but not feel like a girl, or a boy but not feel like a boy, or whether he or she can accept guilt or claim discrimination regarding his or her race?
“Irish need not apply.”
Do Irish lives matter?
Obedience.
Welcome to the progressive Pottersville version of the USA.
REBECCA L. MONTRONE
Keene
